Region Group (RGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Region Group (ASX:RGN) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Saturday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

In related news, insider Anthony Mellowes sold 264,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.35), for a total value of A$542,958.90 ($357,209.80). 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

