RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.59. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $227.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.27) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

