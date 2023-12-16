Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

