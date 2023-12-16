Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $21.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 31,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 107,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

