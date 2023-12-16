Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after buying an additional 1,575,081 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after purchasing an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.