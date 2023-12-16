Resource Consulting Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $132.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

