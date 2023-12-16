Reviewing Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -89.51% -102.78% -51.22% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Digital Ally shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $37.01 million 0.14 -$19.28 million N/A N/A Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Digital Ally and Airspan Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Airspan Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Ally.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Ally and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Ally currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 685.34%. Given Digital Ally’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

