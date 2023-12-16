Reviewing Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of PG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hydro One and PG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydro One N/A N/A N/A PG&E 8.13% 9.21% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydro One 0 1 0 0 2.00 PG&E 0 4 6 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hydro One and PG&E, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hydro One presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. PG&E has a consensus target price of $18.68, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Hydro One’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hydro One is more favorable than PG&E.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hydro One and PG&E’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydro One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PG&E $21.68 billion 2.12 $1.81 billion $0.86 20.50

PG&E has higher revenue and earnings than Hydro One.

Summary

PG&E beats Hydro One on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network. The company serves residential, small business, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipal utilities. It also provides telecommunications support services for its transmission and distribution businesses; and information and communications technology services and solutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. The company owns and operates interconnected transmission lines; electric transmission substations, distribution lines, transmission switching substations, and distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of distribution pipelines, backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.