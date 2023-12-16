Reviewing Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) and Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) and Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landis+Gyr Group and Orion Energy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landis+Gyr Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Energy Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orion Energy Systems has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 688.82%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than Landis+Gyr Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landis+Gyr Group N/A N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems -50.18% -55.88% -25.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landis+Gyr Group and Orion Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Landis+Gyr Group and Orion Energy Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landis+Gyr Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems $77.38 million 0.37 -$34.34 million ($1.26) -0.70

Landis+Gyr Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Energy Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats Landis+Gyr Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landis+Gyr Group

(Get Free Report)

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions. It also provides various advanced metering infrastructure offerings, including software, meter data management, installation, implementation, consulting, maintenance support, and related services; and develops and provides electronic devices for analyzing electricity usage in households. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware and smart charging software comprising demand response and flexibility management, as well as cybersecurity solutions. The company was formerly known as Landis+Gyr Holding AG. Landis+Gyr Group AG was incorporated in 1896 and is headquartered in Cham, Switzerland.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S. Markets. It also offers interior light emitting diode (LED) high bay fixtures; smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers; and LED troffer door retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings. In addition, the company provides various other LED and HIF fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. Further, it provides maintenance, repair, and replacement services; offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, installation, facility design commissioning, and recycling; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly and through independent sales agencies and distributors, national account end-users, federal and state government facilities, regional account end-users, electrical distributors, electrical contractors, and energy service companies. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.