Reviewing Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) & Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) and Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Therapeutic Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cognition Therapeutics

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -65.53% -51.07% Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cognition Therapeutics and Therapeutic Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Therapeutic Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cognition Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Therapeutic Solutions International.

23.4% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Therapeutic Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Therapeutic Solutions International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.40 million ($0.79) -2.58 Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.08

Cognition Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Therapeutic Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing COG0201 SHINE, a randomized double-blind and placebo-controlled for mild-to-moderate AD and is in phase II clinical trial. Its product pipeline also includes CT2168 for Synucleinopathies; and CT2074 for dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production. The company also produces nutraceuticals, including ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients in capsules; NanoStilbene, a nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene; DermalStilbene, a topical form of pterostilbene delivered through spray application onto skin; IsoStilbene, an injectable formulation of pterostilbene; NeuroStilbene, an intranasal form of pterostilbene; NanoPSA, a blend of NanoStilbene and broccoli sprout extracts; and NLRP3 Trifecta, a two-product combo that consists of one bottle of NanoPSA and one bottle of GTE-50 green tea extract. In addition, it develops therapeutics in chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and traumatic brain injury and lung pathology. Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, Idaho.

