Reviewing TIM (NYSE:TIMB) & Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TIM and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.17 billion N/A $323.63 million $0.94 19.38 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $97.23 billion 1.04 $8.98 billion $2.49 11.90

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 3 0 0 2.00 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for TIM and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.

TIM currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.11%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TIM pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 9.85% 9.41% 4.25% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 8.94% 12.34% 4.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats TIM on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is founded in 2013 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services. The Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications and related ancillary services. The Global Solutions Business segment offers consulting, system and software development, network system, cloud, global data center, and related services. The Others segment engages in the real estate, energy, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

