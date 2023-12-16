Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $19.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 2.03. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 248,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 37,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

