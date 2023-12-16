Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

