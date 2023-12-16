Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 1,091 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,829 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

