Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $212,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $82.29.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

