Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

