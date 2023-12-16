Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 933 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSEW. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 473,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GSEW opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.