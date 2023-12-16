Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 813 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.3% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 506,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,448,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,395,000 after acquiring an additional 188,560 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

