Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lowered to Sell at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Roku Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.02. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,479. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

