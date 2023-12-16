Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8,466.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Rollins by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $672,000 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ROL opened at $42.15 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.