Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. Rollins has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,000. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

