Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $457.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 78.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xperi by 42.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xperi by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 24.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

