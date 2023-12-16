Royal Bank of Canada Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$20.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCL.A

Transcontinental Stock Up 3.0 %

Transcontinental Company Profile

TCL.A stock opened at C$13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$972.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.47. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$15.99.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.