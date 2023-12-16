Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRDN. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 723,484 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

