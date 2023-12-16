Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 25,651 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $387,843.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $314,084.25.

On Thursday, October 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $289,378.32.

VITL opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $599.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VITL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vital Farms by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vital Farms by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vital Farms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

