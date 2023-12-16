RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. Equities research analysts predict that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 5,498 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $192,869.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,499. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RxSight by 7.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

