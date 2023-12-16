Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:RHP opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.