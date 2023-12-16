Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 30,712 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $197,171.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,165,440 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,124.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $17,948.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $3,195.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 851 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $5,429.38.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $113.04.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,321 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $133,682.67.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,340 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,437.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,860 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $73,057.60.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,702 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,174 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $55,686.18.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194.00.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Down 0.3 %

DMF stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 789,742 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter worth $1,851,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 132.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 342,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

