Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 188,795 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 188,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.20 per share, for a total transaction of 2,680,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,619,577 shares in the company, valued at 221,797,993.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 159,907 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.42 per share, for a total transaction of 2,305,858.94.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 152,960 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.19 per share, for a total transaction of 2,170,502.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 220,605 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.15 per share, for a total transaction of 3,121,560.75.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,764 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.11 per share, for a total transaction of 2,367,150.04.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,303 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.05 per share, for a total transaction of 116,657.15.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 146,634 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.85 per share, for a total transaction of 2,030,880.90.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 227,546 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.87 per share, for a total transaction of 3,156,063.02.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 124,233 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.80 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,415.40.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.86 per share, for a total transaction of 2,868,645.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.74 per share, for a total transaction of 901,797.42.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

BMEZ stock opened at 14.53 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.04.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.