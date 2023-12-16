Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

