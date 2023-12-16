Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 22,618.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after purchasing an additional 99,975 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

LRCX opened at $773.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $779.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.66.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

