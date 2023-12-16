Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 4,100 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

NYSE SRE opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

