Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

