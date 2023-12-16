Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EEM opened at $40.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

