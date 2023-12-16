Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

