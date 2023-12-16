Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 168,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $12,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $226.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average is $210.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

