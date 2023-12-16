Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.