Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.90.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.62. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.