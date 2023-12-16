Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 177.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.36%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

