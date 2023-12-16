Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VIGI stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $78.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

