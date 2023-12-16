Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $441.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

