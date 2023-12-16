Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $388,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 213.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

