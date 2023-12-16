Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $399,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,076 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,440,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AT&T by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

