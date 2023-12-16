Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $548,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $43,712,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $180.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.12. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

