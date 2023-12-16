Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

GLW opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

