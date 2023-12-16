Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.20 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

