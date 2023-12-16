Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML opened at $752.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.93 and its 200 day moving average is $667.19. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

