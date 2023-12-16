Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,033,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

