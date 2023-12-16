Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. UBS Group cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

