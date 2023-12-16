Sam D. Brown Sells 8,599 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) VP Sam D. Brown sold 8,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $206,376.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 77.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAL

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.